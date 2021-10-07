T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $204.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $204.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.08.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $193.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $124.94 and a 1-year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.