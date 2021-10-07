Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the stock.

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 127.60 ($1.67) on Wednesday. Sirius Real Estate has a 52 week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 135.31 ($1.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 125.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 111.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

In other news, insider Andrew Coombs acquired 11,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

