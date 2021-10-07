B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given New GBX 576 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 577.20 ($7.54).

LON:BME opened at GBX 561.60 ($7.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00). The firm has a market cap of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 571.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 561.82.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

