Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.89 ($9.28).

Schaeffler stock opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.47.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

