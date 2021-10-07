The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Gap Up to $39.65

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.65, but opened at $40.87. The Shyft Group shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 1,741 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,262,962.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

