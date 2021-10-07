Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Gap Up to $27.96

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.96, but opened at $28.90. Hess Midstream shares last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 488 shares trading hands.

HESM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hess Midstream in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

The firm has a market cap of $650.99 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.65.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after buying an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 108.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 66.6% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 93.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after purchasing an additional 434,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 41.6% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 747,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 219,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

