Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $399,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the second quarter worth $54,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Livent in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Livent by 18,518.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -257.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

