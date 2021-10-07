Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.42% of Brightcove worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $475.87 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.