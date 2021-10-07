Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.44 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF in the first quarter worth $1,808,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF stock opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.94. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

