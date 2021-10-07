Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post $61.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $57.20 million and the highest is $64.20 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $237.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $294.16 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Alphatec by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $158,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.36.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.