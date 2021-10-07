Xponance Inc. Acquires 5,338 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 185,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.