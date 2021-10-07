BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,496 shares of company stock worth $26,815,075. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BigCommerce stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIGC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

