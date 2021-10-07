Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,674 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTH. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of PTH opened at $158.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $134.84 and a 12-month high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

