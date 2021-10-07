Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 550.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.89.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

