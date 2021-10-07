IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $26.97. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 126 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $992.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.77.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,641.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,116 shares of company stock valued at $838,405. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,266,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,559,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,493 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,636,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,360,000 after acquiring an additional 130,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,309,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 409,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192,252 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

