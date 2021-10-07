Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Expands By 20.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

TKHVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

