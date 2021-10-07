Short Interest in Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Expands By 20.0%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKHVY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $21.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

TKHVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC raised Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.