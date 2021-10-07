QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 204,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in QCR by 98,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. QCR has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $819.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

