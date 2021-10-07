BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of analysts have commented on BSIG shares. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSIG stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

