Critical Comparison: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) versus New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

41.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of New York City REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and New York City REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $135.54 million 2.18 -$1.07 million $2.88 7.51 New York City REIT $62.90 million 1.74 -$40.96 million ($0.23) -36.35

Cedar Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than New York City REIT. New York City REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. New York City REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York City REIT pays out -173.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. New York City REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cedar Realty Trust and New York City REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 New York City REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.91%. New York City REIT has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. Given New York City REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York City REIT is more favorable than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and New York City REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust 45.65% 17.47% 5.09% New York City REIT -93.78% -14.17% -6.23%

Summary

Cedar Realty Trust beats New York City REIT on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.