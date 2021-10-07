Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $731.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $942.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $878.47.

EQIX opened at $762.32 on Tuesday. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $829.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $780.09.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total value of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Equinix by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

