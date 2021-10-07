Citigroup Inc. Buys 29,993 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,993 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFG. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 476,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 344,936 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 209,943 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

OFG stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.65%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

