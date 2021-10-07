Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $41,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FOX shares. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 over the last 90 days. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

