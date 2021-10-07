BlackRock Inc. Buys 471,185 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,057,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471,185 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fulgent Genetics worth $281,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,745,745.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $505,630 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

FLGT stock opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.20.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.