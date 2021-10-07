BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 246.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.28% of Open Lending worth $286,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 11,071.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 407,113 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

LPRO opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 169.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

