BlackRock Inc. Sells 106,712 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,790,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Worthington Industries worth $293,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WOR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Worthington Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at about $13,778,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 37.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $53.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $125,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

