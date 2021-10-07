Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HSBC set a $19.76 price objective on shares of Equinor ASA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.87, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.29.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 159.26%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

