BlackRock Inc. Has $302.23 Million Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mimecast worth $302,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mimecast by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Mimecast by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

