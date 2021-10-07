Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 61,927 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,927 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LU. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

