Deutsche Bank AG Sells 25,749 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.94 on Thursday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

