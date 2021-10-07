Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

