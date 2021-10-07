Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,500 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

ModivCare stock opened at $171.23 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.01 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

