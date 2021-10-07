$9.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post sales of $9.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.11 billion and the lowest is $9.86 billion. Chubb posted sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $37.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.68 billion to $38.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.39 billion to $40.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CB. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.56.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $176.72 on Thursday. Chubb has a 12 month low of $116.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

