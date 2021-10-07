Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

