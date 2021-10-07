3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $197.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 19.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in 3M by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in 3M by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 263.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.