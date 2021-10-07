Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,194 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 748,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 17,793 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ooma alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.30.

Ooma stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OOMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.