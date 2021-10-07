Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $149,000 Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

FRST opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

