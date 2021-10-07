Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $119.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.70 million and the highest is $126.37 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $718.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.30 million to $719.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $737.19 million, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $755.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.15 million.

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.62. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

