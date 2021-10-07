Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

