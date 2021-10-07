NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Position Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 56.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVE were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVE during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NVEC opened at $63.24 on Thursday. NVE Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

In other NVE news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

