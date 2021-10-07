Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,648 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 663.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,648 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Daseke by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 30,436 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 63,298 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Daseke during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Daseke by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 22,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DSKE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $602.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.14. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

