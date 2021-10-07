Royal Bank of Canada Increases WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target to C$4.00

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

WLDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.60 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on WildBrain from C$2.90 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.11.

WildBrain stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22.

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

