Air Canada (TSE:AC) Lowered to Hold at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

AC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Air Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 price target on shares of Air Canada in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.62.

Shares of AC opened at C$23.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.36.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported C($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.54) by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$859.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total transaction of C$214,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,376.65. Also, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$165,110.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at C$215,469.15.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

