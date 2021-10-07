Fundamental Research Increases Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target to C$1.11

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price objective boosted by Fundamental Research from C$1.03 to C$1.11 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of AZZ opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. Azarga Uranium has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.80. The company has a market cap of C$138.23 million and a P/E ratio of -49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,000.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.