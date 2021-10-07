Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price increased by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.10. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of C$12.82 and a 12-month high of C$17.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Topaz Energy

