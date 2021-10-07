Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Given New C$1.44 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.69 to C$1.44 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GBAR opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.84. Monarch Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.59 and a twelve month high of C$1.31.
About Monarch Mining
