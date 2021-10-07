iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

