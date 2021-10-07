Cc Collier Holdings, Llc Sells 106,417 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cc Collier Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of Utz Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $98,118.79.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

