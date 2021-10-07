Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target to $5.00

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, October 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after buying an additional 6,486,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,668,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,569,000 after buying an additional 204,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after buying an additional 2,565,114 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lordstown Motors by 108.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after buying an additional 1,026,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.