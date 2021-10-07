Ying Chiu Herbert Lee Sells 1,685,000 Shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Stock

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) major shareholder Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 1,685,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $3,707,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ying Chiu Herbert Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, August 7th, Ying Chiu Herbert Lee sold 227,811 shares of Integrated Media Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $512,574.75.

IMTE opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integrated Media Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Integrated Media Technology in the second quarter valued at $118,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology Ltd. is a technology investment, product development and distribution company. It engages in developing, manufacturing and distributing of 3-dimension display equipment and wholesales audio products. The firm focuses on the business activities in the sale and distribution of autostereoscopic 3D display, 3D conversion equipment and software, development and sale of 3D autostereoscopic technology and provision of 3D consultancy services.

