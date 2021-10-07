Insider Selling: AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Sells $1,883,600.00 in Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.28. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.26.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

